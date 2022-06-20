At the press conference (Photo: VNA)

Phu Yen (VNA) – The US-led Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22) is underway in the south-central coastal province of Phu Yen until July 3.



The Pacific Partnership is an annual multinational mission for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness led by the US Government, Tran Thanh Hung, Director of the provincial Department of Information and Communications, told reporters.



As the largest humanitarian and disaster relief preparedness mission in Indo-Pacific, it was launched to deal with the devastating aftermaths of natural disasters following the Indian Ocean tsunami in April 2004, one of the deadliest disasters in modern history.



This year’s event features a series of activities, including constructing new buildings for schools, providing medical care for locals and exchanging expertise in disaster response, with the participation of personnel not only from the US but also other countries.



It is the second time the PP has been held in Phu Yen. It aims to help enhance the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership, friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and other participating countries. This year’s PP will focus on health care and diplomacy.



On June 19, a day before the PP22 started, USNS Mercy, a hospital ship of the US Military Sealift Command, arrived at Vung Ro Port to provide medical check-ups for local people./.