USNS Mercy, a hospital ship of the US Military Sealift Command (Photo: VNA)

Phu Yen (VNA) – The Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22) concluded on July 3 on USNS Mercy, a hospital ship of the US Military Sealift Command anchored at Vung Ro Port in Dong Hoa town, the central province of Phu Yen.



The event saw the attendance of representatives from Vietnam, the US and other PP22 countries like Australia, the UK and Japan, along with those from foreign countries such as the Philippines, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Fiji, and international organisations.



The two-week programme focused on cooperation activities in health care, the construction of classrooms and climate change response, and art and sport exchanges.



Rear Admiral Mark Melson, Commander, Task Force 73 (CTF 73), noted that local residents and experts helped them understand more about cultural sensitivity in health care.

Participants at the event (Photo: VNA)

In his remarks, US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper expressed his delight at results of the PP22, calling them a message to promote the extensive and intensive cooperation between the two countries.



Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee and head of the organising committee of the PP22 Dao My said through the programme, doctors and engineers in Phu Yen had a chance to participate in international cooperation activities and improve their professional skills.



This is the second time the PP has been held in Phu Yen. It aims to help enhance the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership, friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and other participating countries./.

VNA