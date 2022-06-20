Society Bac Giang makes efforts to improve provincial competitiveness index The northern province of Bac Giang is focusing on increasing its ranking in the provincial competitiveness index (PCI) rankings, said Chairman of the provincial People's Committee.

Ben Tre to hold first int'l symposium on blind Vietnamese poet Authorities in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre will organise an international symposium on blind Vietnamese poet Nguyen Dinh Chieu (1822 – 1888) later this June, the first of its kind, spotlighting a man of culture from the southern region.

Communist Review launches thematic magazine The Communist Review – the magazine of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) - on June 20 held a ceremony to make debut a thematic magazine and a Spanish language news version.

MoU signed to create job chances for Vietnamese students in Korea Samsung Display Vietnam (SDV) and the Vietnamese Students' Association in the Republic of Korea (VSAK) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the organisation of recruitment workshops, expected to create new job opportunities for Vietnamese students and also help tighten the two countries' friendship.