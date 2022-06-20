US-led Pacific Partnership officially launched in Phu Yen
Vietnam remains an important part of the US-led Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22), said US Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Marie C. Damour at the PP22 launching ceremony in Tuy Hoa city, the south-central coast province of Phu Yen on June 20 evening.
The event was also attended by British Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward and Australian Consul General in HCM City Sarah Hooper.
Vietnam is the first destination of the US Military Sealift Command’s hospital ship USNS Mercy in its PP22 mission to many countries, she said, adding that the two countries have spent a lot of time to prepare for it.
She highlighted the Vietnam-US partnership in healthcare, saying Vietnam has provided the US with millions of personal protective equipment (PPE) back in 2020 when the US was struggling to control the COVID-19 spread.
The US has also donated 27 million USD worth of medical supplies, including ventilators and test kits, as well as technical support to help Vietnam contain the virus. It is also the largest donator of COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam with nearly 40 million doses, she noted.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Dao My said located in the south-central coast of Vietnam, Phu Yen is vulnerable to climate change and natural disasters. He expected the PP22 will enable the province to reinforce its infrastructure, improve public health and enhance local disaster relief preparedness.
The presence of the hospital ship USNS Mercy in Phu Yen shows the humanitarian significance of PP22.
PP22 is taking place in Phu Yen from June 20 – July 3.
The PP is an annual multinational mission for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness led by the US Government. It is the largest of its kind in Indo-Pacific.
This year’s event will focus on health care and diplomacy. It features a series of activities, including constructing new buildings for schools, providing medical care for locals and exchanging expertise in disaster response, with the participation of personnel not only from the US but also other countries.
It is the second time the PP has been held in Phu Yen. The first time was three years ago./.