US-Vietnam Cooperation Centre inaugurated in capital
At the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the US Embassy on May 24 co-organised a ceremony to inaugurate the US-Vietnam Cooperation Centre at the Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam (DAV)’s campus in Hanoi.
The new centre is an outcome of the partnership between the embassy’s Public Affairs Section and the DAV which highlights not only the importance of the nations’ relationship but also the close cooperation between the embassy and the university.
This space, open for academics, researchers, faculty, students, and the public, is set to be a platform for educational and cultural programming, research support, and academic services. It will support DAV’s American Studies programme, English language studies, and leadership development, as well as provide information about the US and its foreign policy.
After the American Hangout at the Thai Nguyen University, the centre is the second American Spaces partnership in northern Vietnam, building on the success of the American Center Hanoi’s popular STEM, English, career skills, women and youth empowerment, and environmental programming.
Addressing the ceremony, Assistant Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet said he believes the centre will make positive contributions to the cooperation between the sides involved regarding education, and cultural and people-to-people exchange.
US Ambassador Marc E. Knapper said the space will help increase knowledge in a bid to expand and deepen the ties between Vietnam and the US./.