Society 2nd detachment of Level-2 Field Hospital No. 4 leave for UN peacekeeping missions A send-off ceremony for the 2nd detachment of Level-2 Field Hospital No. 4 to perform duties in the UN peacekeeping missions in South Sudan was held on May 24 in the military airfield of Division 371 of the Air Defence – Air Force Service.

Society Seven art works, items to be auctioned to raise funds for mountainous schools Winners of the 2022 “De Men” (Cricket) Award for Children will be announced at a ceremony on May 31, during which seven art works and items will be auctioned to raise funds to build or repair schools in mountainous areas.

Society France-Vietnam job fair held in Hanoi, HCM City The seventh France-Vietnam Job Fair (FVJF) has been held in Hanoi, serving as a bridge connecting Vietnamese, French and international companies based in Vietnam to graduates with international profiles.

Society History must be compulsory subject at high schools The National Assembly (NA)'s Committee on Culture and Education has asked the Ministry of Education and Training to reverse an earlier decision and make history a compulsory subject at high school level.