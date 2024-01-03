World Argentinean journal highlights values of Vietnam’s bamboo diplomacy Argentina’s Equilibrium Global news website has run a story highlighting the unique values of Vietnam’s “Bamboo diplomacy” and the rising role of the Southeast Asian country in the world arena.

World Earthquake shakes western Indonesia Indonesia’ meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency announced that a 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit off the country's western province of Banten in on January 3 morning, yet did not trigger a tsunami.

World COVID-19 cases increase in Thailand after New Year holiday Thailand is witnessing a rising number of COVID-19 cases after the New Year holiday, with those hospitalised up 7% on last week, according to an epidemiologist at Chulalongkorn University.

World Malaysia applies tax on imported goods bought online Online retail companies in Malaysia have started collecting low-value goods (LVG) taxes on imported goods below 500 RM (108.64 USD).