Business Vietnam stock market remains attractive to foreign investors Foreign investors net purchased 14.8 million stocks, worth some 80 billion VND (3,42 million USD) during the week from August 8 – 12, showing that the Vietnamese securities market remained attractive to them.

Business North-South express railway to seek Politburo’s approval The Ministry of Transport will submit to the Politburo for consideration an investment policy for the construction of a North-South express rail link, which would cost up to 58.71 billion USD, this September.

Business Vietnam seeks foreign investment in medical devices production The Vietnamese medical devices market, which is growing annually at more than 18%, relies heavily on imports, representing significant opportunities for foreign businesses, according to the Ho Chi Minh City Medical Equipment Association.