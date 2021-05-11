Health Deputy PM orders strict implementation of COVID-19 prevention measures Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has reiterated the need to strictly follow current COVID-19 prevention and control measures, especially given the scarcity of COVID-19 vaccines around the world.

Health Da Nang: over 2,000 airport staffers tested for COVID-19 The Da Nang Centre for Disease Control on May 11 conducted COVID-19 testing for more than 2,000 people working at the Da Nang International Airport as part of the central city's efforts to screen high-risk groups.

Health PM calls for further vigilance against COVID-19 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called on the whole political system, army and people to join hands in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.