Vaccination, 5K message key to protect pandemic fight outcomes: Health Minister
COVID-19 vaccination (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – As COVID-19 may continue to develop complicatedly until the end of 2022, the speeding up of vaccination and implementation of 5K message are the best way to protect the outcomes of the pandemic fight in the country, according to Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long.
Statistics from the Ministry of Health show that as of November 14, Vietnam recorded over 1.018 million COVID-19 infections, including 1.013 cases seen in the fourth wave from April 27, with 855,237 recoveries. Highest case numbers were recorded in Ho Chi Minh City (446,443 cases), Binh Duong (242,874), Dong Nai (77,399) Long An (36,441) and Tien Giang (20,506).
The capital city of Hanoi reported 5,777 cases since April 29, including 2,202 ones found in the community.
Minister Long said that the forecast of the pandemic developments is difficult due to the emergence of new variants of the virus and complicated developments of the unprecedented pandemic. So far, no long-term predictions have been given in the world, he said, adding that the World Health Organisation forecast that it may not end in 2022 and prolong to 2023, becoming a normal flu.
The official said that the ministry has asked localities to remain vigilant against the pandemic and increase COVID-19 vaccine coverage.
He stressed the need for all people to strictly implement the Health Ministry’s 5K message, which, together with the COVID-19 vaccination, helps reduce the number of infections and deaths.
As of November 13, nearly 98 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered. Localities with the highest vaccination rate are Ca Mau, Hai Duong, Thai Binh, Bac Giang, Ha Tinh, Kon Tum Son La, Quang Ninh and Khanh Hoa.
Meanwhile, the lowest rate was seen in Can Tho, Bac Kan, Kien Giang Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Quang Ninh, Vinh Long, Binh Duong, Hung Yen and Tra Vinh.
At the same time, 16 cities and provinces have started injected COVID-19 vaccines into children aged from 12-17 years old, including Ninh Binh, Quang Ninh, Lang Son, Lao Cai, Dien Bien, Da Nang, HCM City, Dong Nai, Tay Ninh, Soc Trang, An Giang, Vinh Long, Binh Duong, Kien Giang, Ca Mau, and Hau Giang, with over 1.38 million doses.
The scheme will be implemented in Hanoi from the fourth quarter this year to the first quarter of 2022.
On the national scale, 86.3 percent of adults have received the first shots, while 45.5 percent have been fully vaccinated.
In the recent National Assembly session, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said that the Government has issued a resolution on pandemic fight and a master strategy in responding to COVID-19 in the next two years, underlining that speeding up vaccination is an urgent task.
Thanks to efforts of the whole system, currently, Vietnam has had enough vaccines. In order to give full two shots to all people aged from 18 years old, the northern region needs 23 million doses, which will be allocated until the end of November, while the central region needs 5 million doses, the southern localities 4 million doses and the Central Highlands 2.5 million doses.
However, he pointed out that millions of people are still facing the risk of COVID-19 infection, stressing the need for all people to wear masks in public places and strictly implement the 5K message.
He also underscored the necessity to ensure close health supervision during vaccination and the preparation of COVID-19 treatment medicine as well as home treatment for COVID-19 patients./.