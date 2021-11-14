Health COVID-19: New cases on November 13 top 8,497 Vietnam recorded 8,497 cases of COVID-19 in 55 localities during 24 hours from 4pm November 10 to 4pm November 13, including 16 imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health COVID-19: Vietnam reports 8,982 new cases, over 10,000 recoveries on Nov 12 Vietnam recorded 8,982 infections of COVID-19, including six imported cases, in the past 24 hours to 4pm on November 12, an increase of 831 cases compared to the previous day, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Infographic (interactive) Vietnam's COVID-19 infections exceed 1 million The Ministry of Health on November 11 announced 8,162 new cases, taking the total number of infections in the country to 1,000,897.

