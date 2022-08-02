Vaccination against COVID-19 in some localities fails to meet requirements: Acting Health Minister
The speed of vaccination against COVID-19 in some localities has not yet met the required progress, especially the injection of the 3rd and 4th shots for people aged over 18 and for children from five to under 12 years old, Acting Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan said on August 2.
Speaking at a teleconference with 63 provinces and cities, and ministries and sectors on intensifying epidemic prevention and control and vaccination against COVID-19, Lan said that the communication work to mobilise and encourage people to participate in pandemic prevention and control, especially vaccination, is not really effective, while resources for pandemic prevention and control have not been guaranteed, and the shortage of drugs and medical supplies occurs in many places.
According to the ministry, currently, the COVID-19 pandemic and other infectious diseases such as seasonal flu, dengue fever, and hand-foot-mouth disease are basically controlled nationwide. The ministry is also keeping a close watch on developments of monkeypox and other emerging dangerous infectious diseases in the region and the world.
Nguyen Luong Tam, Deputy Director of the Preventive Medicine Department, said that in the first seven months of this year, Vietnam recorded over 9 million COVID-19 cases, accounting for 83.9% of the total, of whom over 8.5 million recovered fully. However, since the end of March, the pandemic has been well controlled across the nation.
As of July 31, the country had administered over 245.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
Since the beginning of this year, over 136,000 cases of dengue fever and 45 fatalities have been reported.
However, no cases of Monkeypox, acute hepatitis and other group A infectious diseases have been recorded in Vietnam nationwide.
In the last months of 2022, the Ministry of Health requires localities to closely monitor the diseases, especially the appearance of new variants; intensify surveillance, early detection and timely treatment of infections, limit the number of severe cases, and better disease prevention and control at border gates./.