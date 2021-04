Head coach Park Hang-seo (L) and members of the national men's football team (Photo: VFF)

- All 45 players in the national men’s football team received their first shot of COVID-19 vaccine on April 19-20.According to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), vaccinations were adjusted to follow the schedules of the country’s professional leagues. The players will receive their second shot in mid-May.Head coach Park Hang-seo, his assistants, and the team’s physicians were vaccinated earlier this month.The men’s squad was vaccinated in preparation for upcoming matches in Group G of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).