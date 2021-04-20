Culture - Sports Bamboo Airways sponsors national football, futsal teams Bamboo Airways has become the official transporter for Vietnam’s national football and futsal teams after the carrier and the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) signed an cooperation agreement on April 19.

Culture - Sports Portrait by late Vietnamese painter sold for record 3.1 million USD An oil painting on canvas entitled Portrait de Mademoiselle Phuong (Portrait of Mademoiselle Phuong) by late painter Mai Trung Thu has sold at an auction for the highest price paid for Vietnamese art.