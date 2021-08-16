Vaccine diplomacy set to be active, cooperative, innovative, effective
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son chaired the first meeting of the Government’s freshly established working group on COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy in Hanoi on August 16.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
The meeting reviewed outcomes of the work so far and agreed on coordination measures to further promote vaccine diplomacy for access to the biggest numbers of vaccines, treatment drugs and medical supplies in the shortest of time.
Participants agreed to accelerate all related efforts and intensify cooperation among ministries and sectors toward the work via bilateral and multilateral channels.
Concluding the function, Son, also head of the working group, said Vietnam’s vaccine diplomacy has so far obtained positive outcomes.
It is set to be active, cooperative, innovative, and effective, he affirmed, presenting a number of orientations and solutions to be implemented right after the meeting so that as many as vaccines as possible will arrive in August and September.
The mobilisation of vaccines, treatment drugs and medical supplies for COVID-19 prevention and control should be prioritised across all external activities by leaders of the Party, State, National Assembly, ministries, and agencies until the end of the year, Son stressed.
He said the work must be the top priority of all Vietnamese representative agencies overseas./.