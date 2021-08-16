Health Intensive care centre for COVID-19 treatment operational in Can Tho The National Intensive Care Centre for COVID-19 Treatment based at Can Tho Central General Hospital has been officially put into operation, said Deputy Director of the hospital Pham Thanh Phong on August 16.

Health First mRNA COVID-19 vaccine trialled in Vietnam The Hanoi Medical University on August 15 began the first phase of clinical trials of the ARCT-154 COVID-19 vaccine. It is also the first vaccine produced on the basis of mRNA technology in Vietnam.

Health Ministry supports expanding areas for third-phase trials of Nanocovax Deputy Health Minister Tran Van Thuan has said his ministry supports the expansion of areas eligible for the third phase of clinical trials of Nanocovax, a product of Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology JSC based on recombinant DNA/protein technology.