Politics Top leader vows utmost efforts if elected to 15th NA A meeting was held at the headquarters of the Communist Review in Hanoi on March 30 to collect local voters’ opinions about Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, who is nominated to represent the capital in the 15th National Assembly (NA).

Politics Vuong Dinh Hue elected as Chairman of NA, National Election Council Vuong Dinh Hue, Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, was elected as Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) and the National Election Council (NEC) at the 11th sitting of the 14th legislature on March 31 morning.

Politics Legislators to elect Chairperson of NA, National Election Council Lawmakers will elect the Chairperson of the National Assembly (NA) and the National Election Council (NEC) on March 31, as part of the 11th sitting of the 14th legislature.

Politics Vietnam enhances cooperation with US in coping with climate change Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh held an online conversation with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on March 30.