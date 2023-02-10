Romantic deals are ready to go on such gifts as jewelry, flowers, fashion and cosmetics, the best Valentine’s Day gifts. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Retailers in Ho Chi Minh City have restarted their promotional campaigns following the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday in anticipation of Valentine’s Day, another opportunity for sales just two weeks after Vietnam's biggest holiday of the year.



Romantic deals are ready to go on such gifts as jewelry, flowers, fashion and cosmetics, the best Valentine’s Day gifts.



The Saigon Jewelry Company Limited (SJC) is offering discounts ranging from 1% to up to 40% from February 10-20 on its products, including, a girl's best friend, - diamonds. The Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company has a pre-Valentine’s Day sale to help beat the rush.



Flower, fruit and chocolate sellers are offering products of different prices, both online and offline.



Nguyen Ngoc Thang, director of operations at Co.opmart, said Co.opXtra hypermarkets are running a promotion programme until February 22 on products such as chocolate, cakes, flowers, perfume and couple's T-shirts, and offering 420 movie tickets through the Cooponline platform.



A survey at commercial centres and supermarkets in HCM City shows that the supply of gifts for Valentines Day this year will increase from 10-20% as compared with normal days.



Cosmetic products by such brands as Dove, Pantene, Enchanteur, Pond's, L'Oreal, Head&Shoulder and Hazeline are on sale from only 73,500 VND (3.12 USD) each, with add-on items included with the purchase. The prices of other products like teddy bears, footwear, bags and perfumes are reduced by 10 - 30%./.