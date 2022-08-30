Society Red Cross Society plans comprehensive support for people in need The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) will target the provision of comprehensive support for people living in difficult circumstances during the 2022-2027 period, according to freshly-elected President of the VRC Central Committee Bui Thi Hoa.

Society Prime Minister praises religions’ contributions to national development Religions in Vietnam have supported the nation in all difficulties and challenges, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said while chairing a conference praising religious organisations that have made contributions to national construction and defence in Ho Chi Minh City on August 30.

Society Vietnam’s sea and island sovereignty popularised at Osaka fair Vietnam has arranged a booth designated to popularise the protection of its sovereignty over Truong Sa (Spratly) and Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelagos at a Vietnamese food and consumer goods fair in Osaka, Japan.