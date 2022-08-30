Vallet scholarships granted to students in central, Central Highlands provinces
At the scholarship granting ceremony (Photo: VNA)Lam Dong (VNA) – The scientific and educational organisation "Meeting Vietnam" on August 30 presented 155 Vallet scholarships worth 2.4 billion VND (102,476 USD) in total to outstanding pupils and students in five Central Highlands and two south-central provinces.
Excellent pupils with disadvantaged backgrounds in the Central Highlands provinces of Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Dak Nong and Lam Dong and the south central provinces of Khanh Hoa and Ninh Thuan received 125 scholarships worth 13 million VND each.
The remaining 30 scholarships, each worth 26 million VND, were granted to needy students with outstanding academic performances and those from the Universities of Da Lat, Nha Trang, and Tay Nguyen.
Established in 2001, the organisation’s Vallet Scholarship Fund has been sponsored by Professor Odon Vallet from France’s Sorbonne University. Over the past two decades, it has granted more than 350 billion VND worth of scholarships to Vietnamese students.
This year, 2,100 Vallet scholarships, whose total value exceeds 36 billion VND, are set to be presented to Vietnamese pupils and students across the nation./.