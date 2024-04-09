The National Archives Centre No. 3, under the State Records and Archives Department of the Ministry of Home Affairs, is preserving a collection of significant archival documents pertaining to the Dien Bien Phu Campaign and the 1954 Geneva Conference.

The archives reflect the sound leadership as well as sharp decisions and strategies of the Party, Government, and Vietnam People’s Army.

It showcases the solidarity and unanimity of the entire people and army in the safeguarding of national independence, and the role of General Vo Nguyen Giap – Commander-in-Chief of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the archives about the 1954 Geneva Conference on restoring peace in Indochina include documents and photos about the historical context, developments, and results of the conference.

They also reflect the impacts and enforcement of the Geneva Accords of 1954, international opinions about this meeting, and international friends’ support for Vietnam./.

VNA