Culture - Sports Stamp collections featuring President Ho Chi Minh Late President Ho Chi Minh is a great inspiration for Vietnamese stamp artists with his image repeatedly showing up on thousands of postage stamps issued by the Vietnam Post.

Culture - Sports Online photo contest launched for Miss Eco Vietnam 2021 The organising board of the Miss Eco Vietnam 2021 pageant has launched an online photo contest with the aim of discovering local beauties who can help spread a positive message of environmental protection for the wider community.