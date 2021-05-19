Valuable items on display to honour late President
An exhibition on studying and following late President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality and style opened at the Presidential Palace historical site in Hanoi on May 18 to mark his 131st birthday on May 19.
President Ho Chi Minh surrounded by children (Source: VNA)
Featuring over 300 photos and files, the display was curated following three categories.
At the event (Photo: VNA)The first category, themed Ho Chi Minh – an example of revolutionary morality, consisted of 170 valuable documentary photos that highlighted the late President’s determination in his quest for national independence, dedication to the Fatherland, the Party and the people, his trust and love for the people, and his integrity, honesty, modesty and thriftiness.
The second category showcased more than 70 photos on how the entire Party, people, and military forces have studied and followed Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality and style, in line with the Politburo's Directive 05-CT/TW.
The last theme – people’s affection for Ho Chi Minh worldwide - featured 60 items, including gifts from international friends and autographs of heads of state of other countries made during their visits to the site.
President Ho Chi Minh led the country to success in its struggle for national independence. On September 2, 1945, he read the Declaration of Independence, proclaiming to the world the foundation of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam./.