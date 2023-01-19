Politics Infographic Paris Peace Accords’ historical significance The Paris Peace Accords, which were signed 50 years ago, hold significant meaning for both the Vietnamese people and peace lovers around the globe.

Politics Infographic Four main provisions of the Paris Peace Accords The Paris agreement on ending the war and restoring peace in Vietnam, or the Paris Peace Accords, has nine chapters and 23 articles, including 4 main provisions.

Politics Infographic Vietnam, Indonesia enjoy sound relations Vietnam and Indonesia have enjoyed fruitful relations since they established diplomatic relations in 1955 and set up the strategic partnership in 2013.

Politics Infographic Cooperative relations between Vietnam and the Kingdom of Belgium For nearly half a century (1973-2022), the cooperation relationship between Vietnam and Belgium has made positive developments in all fields, especially politics-diplomacy, trade, and agriculture.