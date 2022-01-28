Business Cashless society gets closer as Vietnam digital banking gathers pace One major “side effect” of the COVID-19 pandemic, amidst the unprecedented toll that it has exacted, is that it has catalysed digital transformation across all sectors, particularly in financial services.

Business Vietnam-Australia trade hits all time high in 2021 Vietnam-Australia trade turnover reached 12.4 billion USD in 2021 for the first time, an increase of nearly 50 percent compared to 2020.

Business Retailers report surge in sales of Tet favourites With just a few days to go for Tet (Lunar New Year), sales of goods used to celebrate the holidays have increased sharply, according to retailers.