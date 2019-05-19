On Vam Cong bridge (Source:tuoitrenews.vn)



- A ceremony to inaugurate Vam Cong bridge - the second cable-stayed bridge across Hau river, a tributary of the Mekong, was held in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on May 19.Speaking at the ceremony, Tran Van Thi, general director of Cuu Long Corporation for Investment, Development and Project Management of Infrastructure - the investor of the project - said the bridge, along with its approaching road, is a sub-project of the transport infrastructure project to improve connectivity in the central areas of the Mekong Delta region.It was funded by preferential loans of the Republic of Korea Government through the Korea Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) and the Vietnamese Government’s counterpart capital.The bridge has a total length of 2.97km and 5.88 km of approaching roads, connecting Vinh Thanh district of Can Tho city and Lap Vo district of Dong Thap province.It is constructed with a total investment of 5.46 trillion VND (233.46 million USD).Addressing the event, Chairman of the Can Tho municipal People’s Committee Vo Thanh Thong said the bridge helps boost connectivity throughout the Mekong Delta, making it easier for travel of people living along the two sides of Hau river, and promoting socio-economic development in the Mekong Delta.Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The said the project helps connect localities in the region, adding that it is a vital link in the Ho Chi Minh Highway.-VNA