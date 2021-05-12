VAMA members see slight fall in April car sales
Members of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) sold 30,065 vehicles in April, down 3 percent month-on-month.
Ilustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Sales included 20,398 passenger cars, down 3 percent against March, 8,887 commercial vehicles, down 6 percent, and 780 special-purpose vehicles, up 26 percent, the association said on May 12.
The number of domestically-assembled vehicles and imported completely-built-up units sold in April stood at 17,341 and 12,724, respectively, down 1 percent and 8 percent.
Hyundai topped the list of best-selling brands, followed by Toyota, Kia, Ford, Mazda, and Honda.
VAMA members’ sales totalled 101,309 units in the first four months of this year, including 71,524 passenger cars (up 55 percent year-on-year), 27,914 commercial vehicles (up 66 percent), and 1,871 special-purpose vehicles (up 51 percent).
Apart from VAMA members, other carmakers are also present in Vietnam’s auto market, such as Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Subaru, Volkswagen, and Volvo, but they have not posted their business results./.