Business Viglacera targets over 43 mln USD in consolidated 2021 pre-tax profit Vietnam’s leading ceramic and tile producer Viglacera has set a target of posting 750 billion VND in pre-tax profit at its parent company this year and 1 trillion VND (43.27 million USD) in consolidated pre-tax profit, increases of 2 percent and 19 percent, respectively, against 2020.

Business German firms optimistic about Vietnam’s economy German firms have expressed their optimism about Vietnam’s economy in both mid-and long terms in a recent survey released by the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) on May 12.

Business Measures put in place to bolster agricultural product exports As the production and consumption of agricultural products may face certain difficulties from COVID-19, particularly near the harvest season, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has asked relevant agencies to keep a close watch on the situation and offer timely support to farmers and exporters.

Business Petrol prices increase in latest review The retail prices of oil and petrol increased as of 15:00 on May 12 following the latest adjustments made by the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade.