Van Don Airport welcomes first int’l flight after one-month shutdown
Quang Ninh (VNA) - Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh welcomed its first international flight on March 11 after being closed for more than a month due to COVID-19.
Departing from Japan, the Vietjet Air Airbus A321 landed at the airport with 193 Vietnamese citizens aboard.
The airport welcomed another flight from Japan carrying more than 160 Vietnamese citizens in the evening of the same day.
Passengers are primarily students and workers who have expired visas or met with difficulties in accommodation, as well as other people at a disadvantage.
They had their body temperatures checked before departure and wore masks during the flight.
Van Don welcomed more than 180 flights from pandemic-hit areas last year carrying over 40,000 Vietnamese citizens and foreign experts.
In January, before the temporary shutdown, it welcomed one flight from Japan and four from the Republic of Korea bringing RoK experts to Vietnam to work.
The airport had to close on January 29 after an airport security staff was confirmed positive for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that causes the COVID-19 pandemic.
Airlines have also offered discounts to mark the resumption of HCM City - Van Don flights./.
