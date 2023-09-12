Travel Infographic First 7 months of 2023: Foreign arrivals to Vietnam surge 6.9-fold Foreign arrivals to Vietnam were estimated to have hit 6.6 million in the first seven months of 2023, surging 6.9-fold compared to the same period last year but still only 67.5% of the figure in the first seven months of 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travel Infographic Vietnam’s destinations continue to gain int'l recognition Foreign media in July continued to select and honour Vietnam’s tourism destinations, contributing to spreading the image of Vietnam as a beautiful, friendly, and attractive destination among international friends.

Travel Infographic Recommendations for wellness tourism in Vietnam The Tourism Development Research Institute under the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism said Vietnam boasts numerous advantages in developing wellness tourism, with localities putting their potential and strengths to best effect to introduce a host of wellness offerings.

Travel Infographic Vietnam targeting 5 night tourism products and services The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has launched a project to promote the advantages of night products and services to help bolster the brand name to attract more visitors to the country, increase their spending, and extend their stay.