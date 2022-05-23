Van Don – Mong Cai highway: new launch pad for Quang Ninh’s economic growth
The Van Don – Mong Cai highway, which is scheduled for completion and operation on June 30, aims to create favourable conditions for the northeastern province of Quang Ninh to make breakthrough developments and promote economic links in the region.
Nguyen Tien Oanh, Director of the Executive Board of the highway project (the Tien Yen - Mong Cai section), said it has taken time to complete this section – which extends from Bach Dang bridge to the Mong Cai international border gate, because of difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and other reasons.
However, the foundation of the sector has been basically completed and is entering the finishing stages, he said.
According to representatives from the Ministry of Transport, the Van Don - Mong Cai highway, which is part of the Hanoi – Quang Ninh highway, plays a strategic role for the socio-economic development of Quang Ninh and other northern localities.
According to the management board of Quang Ninh transport construction investment projects, the construction of the highway project started on April 3, 2019, divided into two sub-projects.
Invested by Sun Group, the 80.2 km highway has four lanes running through the districts of Van Don, Tien Yen, Dam Ha and Hai Ha and Mong Cai city.
The Van Don – Tien Yen route is 16.8 km, with total public investment of 3.66 trillion VND (nearly 158 million USD). Meanwhile, the Tien Yen – Mong Cai route is 63.26 km, implemented in the form of a public-private partnership (PPP) under a build-operate-transfer (BOT) contract with total investment of more than 8.5 trillion VND (over 366.9 million USD).
Once completed, the road will shorten the travel time from Van Don to Mong Cai from two hours to nearly one hour.
Besides, it will connect with the Ha Long - Hai Phong and Ha Long - Van Don highways, creating the longest highway in Vietnam that runs from the northwestern province of Lao Cai to Mong Cai in Quang Ninh province via Hanoi and Hai Phong port city.
The highway will serve as an important transport gateway linking Vietnam and China and countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), helping boost cross-border trade and turning Quang Ninh province into a trade and service hub.
Besides, the Van Don - Mong Cai highway is also expected to facilitate access to Van Don international airport, which officially opened in late December, 2018.
The Ha Long - Hai Phong Expressway was put into service in September 2018, while the Ha Long-Van Don Expressway became operational in December the same year.
Hoang Quang Phong, Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), said the advantages of geographical location, natural landscape and investment in transport infrastructure facilities such as Van Don international airport, Ha Long – Van Don Highway, Ha Long – Hai Phong – Hanoi gateway, have helped turn Quang Ninh province into an attractive area.
When the Van Don - Mong Cai highway is completed, Quang Ninh province will boast the longest cross-provincial highway in Vietnam, forming the only coastal highway connecting the Quang Yen coastal economic zone, the Van Don economic zone, and the Mong Cai border gate economic zone, Phong said.
The Van Don – Mong Cai highway is expected to help Quang Ninh province’s border gate economic zone develop.
Experts said by promoting modern technical infrastructure, developing sustainable socio-economic policies and opening legal corridors, Quang Ninh province is creating confidence for big investors to implement breakthrough projects, contributing to realising the locality’s sustainable goals./.