A delegation of Nghe An officials visit the Kim Lien special national relic site in Nam Dan district to pay homage to President Ho Chi Minh on May 18. (Photo: Nghe An Newspaper)

The photo exhibition on President Ho Chi Minh in Da Lat city. (Photo: VNA)

The new version of President Ho Chi Minh's Prison Diary published by the Su that National Political Publishing House (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

– Various activities have been held nationwide in commemoration of late President Ho Chi Minh, ahead of his 133rd birthday (May 19, 1890 - 2023).At the Kim Lien special national relic site in his hometown in Nam Dan district, central Nghe An province, a delegation of the provincial Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee offered incense to the late leader on May 18.They expressed their gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh – a talented leader of the Vietnamese Party and people, a brilliant activist of the international communist and workers’ movement, and a man dedicating his entire life to the struggle for national liberation, peace, and happiness of the peoples of Vietnam and the world.The Kim Lien special national relic site, linked with the family and childhood of the late leader, holds special values related to his life and career.On this occasion, many delegations of agencies, localities, and people from Nghe An and other provinces have also visited the relic site to pay homage to President Ho Chi Minh.Also on May 18, a photo exhibition on the President was opened in Da Lat city by the Information and Education Board of the Party Committee and the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong The event features hundreds of photos, books, and articles about the life, career, ideoglogy, moral example, and style of the leader.Lasting through May 30, it also introduces the practical activities held from grassroots to provincial levels in Lam Dong to step up the studying and following of President Ho Chi Minh ’s ideology, moral example, and style.The same day, the Su that (Truth) National Political Publishing House launched the “Nhat ky trong tu” (Prison Diary) collection of poems by Ho Chi Minh. The new version was translated by poet Quach Tan.The collection comprises 133 poems written in the Chinese script and created in a special circumstance.