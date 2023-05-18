Representatives of organisers launch the fifth national Olympiad on Marxist - Leninist sciences and Ho Chi Minh’s ideology on May 18. (Photo: VNA)

In August 1942, by the name of Ho Chi Minh, Nguyen Ai Quoc in his capacity as a delegate of “Viet Nam Doc Lap Dong Minh Hoi” (League for the Independence of Vietnam) and the international anti-invasion division of Vietnam went to work in China. When arriving in Guangxi province, he was imprisoned for no reason by the Chiang Kai-shek administration and began a 13-month journey full of hardships through 18 prisons in 13 districts of Guangxi. During that time, from August 1942 to September 1943, he created the Prison Diary. The poems vividly reflect the prison regime and part of the Chinese society under the rule of Chiang Kai-shek.On May 18, the fifth national Olympiad on Marxist - Leninist sciences and Ho Chi Minh’s ideology was kicked off by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, the Ministry of Education and Training, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, and the Su that National Political Publishing House,It aims to help the young grasp the importance of studying political theory subjects and improve their awareness of applying Marxism - Leninism and Ho Chi Minh’s ideology to their learning, working, and life.In the four previous editions, the Olympiad attracted more than 1.2 million students from over 600 academies, universities, and colleges in Vietnam and some other countries./.