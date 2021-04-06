Various activities planned to celebrate 8th Vietnam Book Day
A series of activities will take place across the country to celebrate the eighth Vietnam Book Day
Young readers at a book festival (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - A series of activities will take place across the country to celebrate the eighth Vietnam Book Day.
An opening ceremony will be held on April 18 on Ho Chi Minh City’s book street, while a national online book festival will run from April 17 to May 15 at book365.vn.
HCM City’s book street will also host a symposium on the development of a reading culture amid digital transformation, and the launch of book collections on the implementation of the resolution from the 13th National Party Congress, HCM City, and digital transformation.
Book lovers can also join a fan meeting with prolific author Nguyen Nhat Anh.
Anh is one of only a few authors in the city to write for children, and has penned many contemporary classics, including “Kinh Van Hoa” (Kaleidoscope) and “Thang Quy Nho” (The Mischievous Boy), which are favourites of thousands of children and teenagers around the country.
Participants at the national online book festival will have the chance to discuss the development of a reading culture and gain an insight into digital transformation in the publishing industry, as well as how to access books in the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
Then Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc issued Decision No 284/QD-TTg on February 24, 2014, designating April 21 as Vietnam Book Day, in order to encourage a reading culture among the public./.