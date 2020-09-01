Various activities set for culture village in celebration of National Day
A mountainous market at Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism - Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - A wide range of activities will be held at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism on the outskirts of Hanoi throughout September in celebration of the 75th National Day (September 2).
The activities aim at honouring and introducing the culture and customs of the 54 ethnic groups in Vietnam, contributing to preserving and promoting special cultural values and strengthening exchanges between ethnic groups and attracting more tourists.
More than 100 people from 16 ethnic minority groups, such as the Tay, Dao, H’Mong, Nung, Thai, Muong, Kho Mu, Ede and Khmer, will attend the activities.
Highlights will include a special circus show by performers from the Vietnam Circus Federation and a folk dance programme.
Visitors to the village on weekends during the month will have the chance to enjoy special arts performances by students from the Thai Nguyen-based Viet Bac Art and Culture College.
The Sene Dolta Festival of the Khmer community and a traditional festival of E De ethnic group in the central highlands’ Dak Lak province will also be re-enacted on weekends./.