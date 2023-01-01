Culture - Sports VFF offers condolences over passing of Brazilian football legend Pelé President of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Tran Quoc Tuan has sent a letter of condolences to the Brazilian Football Confederation over the passing of Pelé, the legendary Brazilian footballer, who died of cancer at the age of 82 on December 30.

Culture - Sports Vietnam stand a chance to enter AFF Cup semifinals early If Vietnamese players defeat Singapore at the game on December 30 evening, they will gain a berth in the semifinals of the 2022 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Championship before their last qualifying match takes place.