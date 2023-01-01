Various activities take pace in ethnic culture and tourism village in January
Various cultural activities are being held at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism at Dong Mo on the outskirts of Hanoi throughout January to celebrate the Lunar New Year, known locally as Tet, the nation’s biggest festival.
The “Spring Festival” programme taking place between January 1 and January 31 is designed to introduce a range of traditional activities and ethnic customs during Tet, featuring hundreds of members of 15 ethnic groups at the village.
The highlight will be the introduction of intangible cultural heritages to visitors, including “Then” singing, known locally as “Hat Then”, which is a distinctive musical genre of the Tay, Nung, and Thai ethnic groups who reside in northern mountainous provinces, such as Ha Giang, Cao Bang, Bac Kan, and Lang Son.
Furthermore, the houses of ethnic groups in the village will be decorated in line with traditional customs as part of Tet celebrations.
Cultural and art performances themed around the “Spring Festival” will also be staged on weekends.
Traditional dishes of the ethnic people will also be served at the village for guests to sample.
The occasion will see visitors given the chance to enjoy playing folk games alongside ethnic people.
This year the Lunar New Year festival will start on January 20, 2023, and last through to January 26, 2023, with the first day of Lunar New Year holiday falling on January 22, 2023./.