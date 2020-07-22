At the press conference (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam Business Summit 2020, themed “Digitalised Vietnam: Adaptability Towards Sustainable Development”, is to take place on November 12, a press conference in Hanoi on July 22 heard.The summit is among a series of events to be hosted by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) as Chair of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN BAC) in 2020.“This will be an opportunity for investors to study Vietnam’s economic outlook amid COVID-19 and determine the potential for cooperation in economic sectors that are strengths of Vietnam in the context of global economic uncertainties, such as logistics, agriculture, and IT services,” said VCCI Chairman Vu Tien Loc.Following that summit will be the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (ASEAN BIS 2020), slated for November 13 and 14 and the most-anticipated event for the ASEAN business community.Themed “Digital ASEAN: Sustainability and Inclusiveness”, it is expected to see the attendance of senior leaders from ten ASEAN member countries as well as eight ASEAN dialogue partners.ASEAN ABIS 2020 will focus on six topics, including ASEAN’s economic outlook, technologies and future jobs in ASEAN, innovative agriculture, green growth through good governance; logistics and smart cities; and innovative ASEAN and digital startups.The VBS and ASEAN BIS 2020 will help enterprises seek cooperative opportunities and learn of new trends in order to adopt suitable development strategies, Loc said.Moreover, the ASEAN Business Awards 2020 (ABA 2020) were launched in July and will honour ASEAN businesses that have made outstanding contributions to regional development.Organisers will receive registrations and conduct assessments from August to October and then announce the winners in November.ASEAN BAC Vietnam and VCCI will also coordinate with the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) to implement the “ASEAN Network of Digital Startups - Digital STARS 2020” project, which aims to form a network of digital startups in ASEAN and therefore promote digitalisation, especially among micro, small and medium-sized enterprises - the driving force of the regional economy./.