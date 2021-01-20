Culture - Sports National Olympic Committee designs plan for 2021 The Vietnam National Olympic Committee will organise various community and high-performance sport activities and prepare for the 31st SEA Games and the 11th ASEAN Para Games as well as important international sport Olympics in 2021, heard a meeting of the standing board of the committee on January 20.

Culture - Sports Nam Can Tho University student crowned Vietnam Miss University Le Thi Tuong Vy, a student from the Nam Can Tho University was crowned the 2020 Vietnam Miss University at a ceremony in Hanoi on January 19 evening.

Culture - Sports National history museum exhibition marks Party’s founding anniversary More than 200 documents, items, and photos are on display at the Vietnam National Museum of History in an exhibition to mark the 91st anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) (February 3, 1930 - 2020) and welcome the upcoming 13th National Party Congress.