Various activities to be held in celebration of Tet
Vietnamese people nationwide will have an opportunity to experience various activities to welcome the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival 2021 in the new normal state aligned with pandemic prevention measures, the Nhan dan newspaper reported.
According to the Hanoi Tourism Department, tourism attractions in Hanoi are implementing programmes to welcome Tet and receive tourists.
At the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, various activities will be held from February 4-20 to celebrate Tet, including an exhibition space re-enacting traditional Tet rituals and customs, a space of worship, calligraphy arts, and others.
Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (the Temple of Literature) will host a calligraphy festival from February 5-21 with a number of activities to preserve and promote the beauty of the Vietnamese calligraphy culture.
Meanwhile, many outdoor activities will be held at Hanoi’s walking streets including a programme to promote the culture of and tourism in the northern province of Hoa Binh.
In tourism destinations in the outlying districts of Hanoi including Son Tay Ancient Citadel in Son Tay town, Hong Van ornamental creatures craft village in Thuong Tin district, and the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Son Tay town, there will be diverse events to celebrate Tet including traditional flower markets, exhibitions of ornamental plants, Tet market festivals, songs and dance performances, culinary festivals, and others.
Meanwhile in Ho Chi Minh City, the Vietnamese Tet Festival will take place from January 21-24 and is expected to receive 70,000 visitors and consumers.
In addition, the Nguyen Hue Flower Street will be held in seven days from February 9-15, promising to be a tourist attraction in the city.
A book festival is also scheduled to take place on Mac Thi Buoi, Nguyen Hue and Ngo Duc Ke streets during the Tet holiday.
Other provinces and cities across the country will also hold various cultural and entertainment activities to celebrate the Lunar New Year./.