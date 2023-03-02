Health Thua Thien-Hue: cleft palate children offered free surgery A free-of-charge cleft palate operation programme, with the participation of doctors from Germany, is taking place in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue from March 1 to 10, supporting children in need from across the nation.

Society High-school students to take graduation exam on June 28-29 The Ministry of Education and Training announced on March 1 that the high school graduation exam would take place on June 28 and 29, nearly two weeks earlier than last year.

Environment Hanoi needs to install earthquake monitoring systems: Experts Experts have recommending installing an earthquake monitoring system in Hanoi as the capital city’s old apartment buildings are at risk if disaster strikes.