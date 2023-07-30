Popular department stores in HCM City introduce numerous promotional deals this year to push sales and revenue. (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNS/VNA) – The large number of designer brands joining Ho Chi Minh City’s promotion programme “Shopping Season” has prompted the municipal People's Committee to approve running it until September 15, instead of July 15 as initially planned, according to organisers.

The city Department of Industry and Trade has been assigned to coordinate with relevant agencies to organise promotional events for both local and international designer brands, which will mainly take place from August 25 to 27.

Deputy Director of the city Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Nguyen Phuong said sales events of designer brands are usually organised in department stores or supermarkets, without the necessary links to bring impactful shopping results.

This year’s effort to bring the best deals from designer brands at a grand hotel is expected to attract a significant number of domestic and international tourists to come and shop while building HCM City into a modern and promising shopping centre of the region.

Tours that introduce the new shopping experiences have been prepared by the city Department of Tourism, with the participation of five tourism agencies.

The first phase of the city’s “Shopping Season”, joined by over 3,000 businesses with about 7,200 promotions, ended on July 15.

The number of participating businesses increased by 7.5% and that of promotion programmes, by about 20% over the same period in 2022.

About 30% of the promotions had discounts exceeding 50%.

Retail was a driving force of economic growth in the first six months of the year, besides finance, banking and insurance. Unlike essential goods, branded goods are seasonal and can be reduced in price substantially, Phuong said, emphasising the lasting quality of designer items./.