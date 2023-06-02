Various events celebrate 50-year Vietnam-Italy ties in Lombardy
The Vietnamese Embassy in Italy recently held a series of political, economic and cultural events in Lombardy, the largest economic and financial hub in Italy, as part of the Vietnam – Italy Year 2023 celebrating the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung (C) and Vice President of the Lombardy region Marco Alparone (R). (Photo: VNA)
The events include working sessions between Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung and leaders of the Lombardy region and the cities of Milan and Bergamo; the Vietnam-Lombardy economic and investment forum in Lombardy under the auspices of the region's authorities; meetings with various corporations and enterprises to promote investment and open manufacturing plants in Vietnam, a Vietnam photography exhibition, donation of books to the Braidensen National Library in Milan, handover of outstanding Vietnamese films 2022 to the Bergamo Film Theatre, and an introduction about Vietnam at the Rotary Club Bergamo Città Alta.
Meeting Mayor of Milan city Giuseppe Sala and Vice President of the Lombardy region Marco Alparone in the city, Ambassador Hung expressed hope that the events will serve as important bridges to enhance understanding and cooperation in various fields between the two countries, while also contributing to the efforts to honour President Ho Chi Minh in Italy.
He said the embassy held a photo exhibition on Vietnam and its people, presented 50 important publications about President Ho Chi Minh, the Vietnamese history, culture, people, socio-economic development, and foreign policy from the National Political Publishing House and the World Publishing House to the Braidense National Library, and visited the Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI).
The host leaders said the events have opened up specific cooperation opportunities, especially in fields of Lombardy and Milan’s strength such as economy, tourism, tertiary education and innovation.
They hailed Vietnam as a priority partner and a strategic market of Lombardy, as its trade with Vietnam accounted for 40% of the total 6.2 billion USD worth of trade turnover between the two countries last year.
They expressed their intention to consider sending business delegations to Vietnam to explore more opportunities in areas of Vietnam’s demand, such as transportation infrastructure, renewable energy and high-tech agriculture.
Mayor Sala emphasised the need to launch a direct flight service connecting Milan and Vietnam, which would elevate Vietnam-Italy and Vietnam-Lombardy cooperation in particular to new heights.
In Bergamo, a cultural capital of Italy in 2023, its Mayor Giorgio Gori wished to boost ties with Vietnam in the fields of economy, culture and tourism.
The Ambassador also presented two Vietnamese films that recently joined international film festivals, namely "Hoa nhai" (Jasmine) directed by Dang Nhat Minh and “Dem toi ruc ro” (Brilliant Darkness) by Aaron Toronto, to the Conca Verde cinema. These works will be screened during cultural festivals in Bergamo, promising to provide Italian audiences with a clearer perspective on Vietnam's people, culture, and the development of contemporary Vietnamese cinema.
On the occasion, Hung met and talked with Rotary Club Bergamo Città Alta, with its members interested in learning about Vietnam as an attractive destination for tourism, business and investment./.