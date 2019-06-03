The 11th working day of 14th NA's seventh session (Source: VNA)

– Up to 383 National Assembly (NA) deputies (or 79.13 percent) agreed that the NA will supervise the implementation of policies and laws on the prevention and fight against child abuse in 2020.They reached the agreement during the 11th working day of the 14th NA’s 7th session in Hanoi on June 3.They cited the fact that child abuse, especially sexual abuse, and school violence are happening complicatedly, triggering public concerns. Meanwhile, related legal documents have a lot of loopholes.Speaking at the session, NA Vice Chairman Do Ba Ty said that the NA Standing Committee will direct NA General Secretary and relevant agencies to study and collect opinions from NA deputies, and submit them to the NA for consideration and approval of a resolution on the NA’s supervision activities in 2020.On the day, deputies gave their opinions on the content of the draft revised Law on Public Investment, and discussed the allocation and use of the reserve source for medium-term public investment plan in the period of 2016-2020.They discussed three contents of the draft law on prevention and control of alcohol-related harm under the chair by NA Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong.The contents relate to regulations concerning alcohol and beer drinking of drivers; limiting the time for selling alcohol and beer; and not-allowed-time frame for advertising alcohol and beer in newspapers and television programmes.Later, the deputies heard a report presented by Chairman of the NA Law Committee Nguyen Khac Dinh on a scheduled plan on building laws and ordinances in 2020, adjusting the law and ordinance building program in 2019.Speaking at the session, NA Vice Chairman Uong Chu Luu asked the drafting agency to receive, explain and complete the law and ordinance building programme in 2020, and adjust the law and ordinance building programme in 2019 before submitting to the NA for voting and approving a resolution on this content.-VNA