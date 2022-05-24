Various Party members in HCM City disciplined
The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Inspection Board has disciplined seven Party members for their involvement in four cases monitored by the Central Steering Committee for Corruption and Negative Phenomena Prevention and Control.
The headquarters of the Tan Thuan Industrial Promotion Co. Ltd in HCM City (Photo: cand.com.vn)HCM City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee’s Inspection Board has disciplined seven Party members for their involvement in four cases monitored by the Central Steering Committee for Corruption and Negative Phenomena Prevention and Control.
Warning was issued against Nguyen Van Dam, member of the Party Cell at and General Director of the Eastern Saigon Logistics JSC, former Vice Secretary of the Party Cell at and former General Director of the South Saigon Development Corporation (SADECO) under the Tan Thuan Industrial Promotion Co. Ltd.
He was accused of lacking a sense of responsibility when illegally signing a proposal on cooperation with partners submitted to the SADECO Board of Directors, and illegally approving the 2016 redundant remuneration for the Board’s members, thus leading to serious consequences.
The same disciplinary measure was given to Pham Nguyen Thanh Tu, a specialist of the certificate registration and granting division at the city’s land registration office under the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment.
He was found to have committed the same guilt in proposing the certification of changes in the land use right certificates at a housing development project in Phuoc Long B ward of District 9 (now Thu Duc city), as well as in the housing and related asset ownership right to complete an illegal project transfer from the Saigon Agriculture Corporation (Sagri) to the Phong Phu Corporation.
The Inspection Board reprimanded three former Sagri employees for helping legalising this firm’s dossiers and contracts on tourism and fact-finding trips, which have caused losses to the State.
A former employee of the Tan Thuan Investment and Construction Co. Ltd and another of the Tan Thuan Industrial Promotion Co. Ltd were also reprimanded for the same shortcoming in proposing the minutes and resolutions of company leaders’ meetings and legalising papers, thus causing losses to the State.
The Inspection Board also issued disciplinary measures for several Party members for their role in the wrongdoings committed at some schools in Cu Chi district.
Besides, it proposed the municipal Party Committee’s Standing Board to discipline three other Party members./.