Society Food bank opens warehouse in Mekong Delta The non-profit organisation Food Bank Vietnam has set up a warehouse in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre.

Society HCM City to host Smart City Asia 2022 A Smart City Expo & Forum in Asia (Smart City Asia 2022) will be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in Ho Chi Minh City from May 26 to May 28.

Society Over 100 sets of remains of Vietnamese fallen soldiers repatriated from Laos A total of 103 sets of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives while on duty in the northern Lao provinces of Vientiane, Xaysomboun and Xiengkhuang were returned to Vietnam on May 22 and 23.

Society Vietheart Summer Camp 2022 to be held in Czech Republic The 8th summer camp of Vietnamese youth in Europe “Vietheart Summer Camp 2022” will take place in Prague, the Czech Republic, on August 18-21, heard a press conference held by the Vietnam youth and student associations in the country on May 22.