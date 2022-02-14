Business Vietnam’s banking sector named among fastest growing in the world With an overall brand value growth of 49 percent, Vietnam’s banking sector is one of the fastest growing in the world, according to Brand Finance’s latest report on the most valuable and strongest banking brands globally.

Business Reference exchange rate up 6 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,096 VND/USD on February 14, up 6 VND from the rate on the last working day of the previous week (February 11).

Business Infographic Viettel only Vietnamese brand in top 500 global ranking Vietnam’s Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) jumped 99 places to the 227th in the 2022 list of the world’s 500 most valuable and strongest brands recently announced by Brand Finance, an international brand valuation consultancy.

Business Hai Duong to host first-ever carrot harvest festival The northern province of Hai Duong will organise its first-ever carrot harvest festival in Duc Chinh commune of Cam Giang district on February 15, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Van Quan said.