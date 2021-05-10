Society Ba Ria-Vung Tau: Agricultural mechanisation benefits local farmers The mechanisation of agriculture is currently popular among farmers in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau as this trend has contributed to reducing farming costs and increasing their income.

Society Public security forces ready to ensure safety of general election Preparations for the May 23 general elections have so far been basically completed in a thorough, comprehensive and synchronous manner, said Chief of the Office of the Ministry of Public Security Lieut Gen To An Xo.

Society Social distancing imposed on one district in Bac Ninh province due to COVID-19 The People’s Committee of northern Bac Ninh province has applied social distancing measures throughout Thuan Thanh district , starting from 2pm on May 9, in the face of complex developments of COVID-19 there over the past few days.

Health UNFPA helping Vietnam ensure safety, happiness for ethnic minority mothers, children: Representative The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has been working closely with relevant ministries and sectors to identify the most effective strategies to assist Vietnam in creating a safe and happy environment for mothers and children, including those in ethnic minority and disadvantaged areas.