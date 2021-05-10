VBS asks for suspension of religious activities in COVID-19 affected localities
The Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) has directed the suspension of all religious activities and mass gatherings in localities where COVID-19 cases have been reported or there is a high risk of community infections.
The VBS said considering the ongoing complex developments of the pandemic, monks and nuns at pagodas and places of worship must strictly follow directives of the Prime Minister, COVID-19 prevention regulations of the Health Ministry, and directive documents of People's Committees of provinces and cities nationwide.
Places of worship in localities still free from COVID-19 should also refrain from organizing religious activities and events with large numbers of participants. In events allowed by the authorities, participants must strictly follow epidemic prevention measures and the Ministry of Health’s 5K message - khau trang (face masks), khu khuan (disinfectant), khoang cach (distancing), khong tu tap (no gatherings), and khai bao y te (health declarations).
The preparation for the 2565th Buddha's Birthday, and district-level Buddhist congresses (2021-2026) in localities must be based on the pandemic situation in each locality, and comply with COVID-19 prevention regulations and instructions of local authorities.
The VBS also called on followers to detect cases of illegal entry and stay to prevent the risk of COVID-19 infection in community./.