VBS marks Buddha’s birthday in scaled-down ceremony
The Vietnam Buddhist Shangha (VBS) celebrated Buddha’s 2565th birthday in a scaled-down ceremony in Hanoi on May 26 amid the resurgence in COVID-19 cases in the northern region.
The ceremony was broadcast on An Vien Television and livestreamed on social media to allow Buddhists to join the celebrations. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF)’s Central Committee sent flowers to congratulate the VBS on the occasion.
In a message sent to the ceremony, VBS Supreme Patriarch Most Venerable Thich Pho Tue spoke of how the world has become an uncertain place, with severe pandemic, environmental, climate change, and conflict crises. “The COVID-19 pandemic has made the entire world realise that we must stick together and act together for the common good,” he said.
“Countries need to sit down and seek solutions to climate change and ensure equitable access to vaccines against the coronavirus, without discrimination.”
He called on every person to remain supportive and show solidarity with the Government and society to overcome the pandemic, return to normal life, and develop the country.
He also congratulated the Party, State, and the VFF on leading the nation to make various achievements in containing the spread of the virus and in national construction and defence.
President of the VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien sent a congratulatory letter to the ceremony, in which he hailed the VBS and its chapters for joining people around the country to fight COVID-19 and provide relief for victims of natural disasters while actively engaging in social welfare projects and patriotic emulation movements.
He expects the VBS will keep up its good work and together with people nationwide defeat the pandemic./.