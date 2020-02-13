World Infographic EVFTA, EVIPA improve Vietnam’s position in world arena The European Parliament (EP) on February 12 ratified the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA). The trade pacts help Vietnam enhance its role in the world arena.

Business VN’s GDP growth to reach 6.25 percent if COVID-19 outbreak is contained in Q1 Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth is expected to reach 6.25 percent in 2020 if the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is contained within the first quarter of this year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.