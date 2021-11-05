Videos Ninh Binh keen on sustainable biodiversity preservation The northern province of Ninh Binh is endowed with a variety of landscapes and diverse ecosystems. It is well aware of the important role biodiversity preservation and conservation play in economic development, and especially tourism development, so over recent years has made great efforts to protect its natural surroundings, viewing this as a key measure to develop tourism in a sustainable manner

Environment Conference discusses extended producer responsibility serving circular economy A virtual conference took place in Hanoi on November 4, spotlighting the theme of promoting the implementation of extended producer responsibility (EPR) to support circular economy development in Vietnam.

Environment Vietnam Energy Efficiency Building Week 2021 kicks off The Vietnam Energy Efficiency Building Week VEEBW 2021 (VEEBW 2021) hosted by the Vietnam Energy Efficiency Network (EEN-Vietnam) opened in Hanoi on November 3.

Environment Endangered black-shanked doucs spotted in Tay Ninh Two to three families of endangered black-shanked doucs, each having two - three individuals, have been spotted in Ba Den Mountain national tourist complex in the southwestern province of Tay Ninh since May.