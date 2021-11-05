VEEBW 2021: Workshop discusses sustainable architecture
The Vietnam Energy Efficiency Network (EEN-Vietnam) on October 4 convened a virtual workshop, themed “Sustainable Architecture – For a Net-zero Carbon Future”, as part of the ongoing Vietnam Energy Efficiency Building Week VEEBW 2021 (VEEBW 2021).
At the event (Photo: baoxaydung.com.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Energy Efficiency Network (EEN-Vietnam) on October 4 convened a virtual workshop, themed “Sustainable Architecture – For a Net-zero Carbon Future”, as part of the ongoing Vietnam Energy Efficiency Building Week VEEBW 2021 (VEEBW 2021).
The workshop was an opportunity for experts and scientists to discuss low and responsible carbon consumption via innovations in materials and implementation processes, contributing to Vietnam’s construction industry’s net-zero target roadmap.
At the event, Nguyen Truong Chinh, a representative of LIXIL Vietnam, said as one of the industries that emit a huge amount of CO2 and have a great impact on human life as well as the natural environment, architecture - construction is making efforts for sustainable development, by reducing the amount of carbon used.
LIXIL Vietnam, a subsidiary of the Tokyo-based LIXIL Corporation, manufactures and sells outstanding Japan-quality products such as aluminum window sashes, doors, exterior products and plastic accessories.
Illustrative photo (Source: congthuong.vn)Throughout the workshop, the speakers actively shared a lot of information about emission-balanced urban planning and development in general and key elements of an energy-balance building.
In addition, participating experts discussed some key factors of future architecture such as smart features, sustainability and adaptation to nature.
They also proposed some solutions to reduce carbon emissions to the net-zero level, operate a circular economy, design less carbon-emitting materials, among other matters./.