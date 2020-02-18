Business EVFTA may boost Vietnam-Poland trade ties The recently ratified EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is likely to accelerate trade between Vietnam and Poland, according to International Business Times.

Business COVID-19 highlights need for economic restructuring The acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has highlighted an urgent need for Vietnam to boost its economic restructuring and diversify its markets.

Business BIDV offers assistance to individual customers amidst coronavirus outbreak The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) has announced a credit package worth 5 trillion VND (215 million USD) for its individual customers hurt by the acute respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Business Reference exchange rate revised down 4 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,214 VND per USD on February 18, down 4 VND from the previous day.