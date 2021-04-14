Vehicle owners urged to install surveillance cameras
The owners of vehicles with more than nine seats and trucks have been urged to quickly complete the installation of surveillance cameras before July 1.
A surveillance camera is installed in a coach (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The owners of vehicles with more than nine seats and trucks have been urged to quickly complete the installation of surveillance cameras before July 1.
The Directorate for Roads of Vietnam (DRVN) recently issued a written request to the Department of Transport of provinces and cities to hasten the installation according to the roadmap specified in a decree on transportation business conditions.
Recording and storage of the images on the vehicles must be sent to police, traffic inspectors and licensing agencies to ensure transparent surveillance.
Videos and images must be transmitted 12-20 times per hour on journeys to transportation business units and the DRVN.
Also after July 1, vehicle owners that are required to install surveillance cameras but fail to do so will be severely dealt with.
The DRVN will start a campaign to inspect and handle violations through data monitoring device for all passenger and goods transportation vehicles nationwide from April 15 to July 15.
The leader of the DRVN said the agency had repeatedly directed the Department of Transport and the transportation businesses to monitor and handle violations through monitoring device to improve the effectiveness of transport management, contributing to preventing and minimising traffic accidents.
However, many vehicles failed to transmit data to transportation businesses and the DRVN.
This inspection aims to prevent, detect and strictly handle violations of the installation, exploitation and use of data from the monitoring devices for business units and drivers./.