Lao Cai (VNA) – Vehicles will be banned from passing through Lao Cai-Hekou International Border Gate from January 1, 2020, according to the Lao Cai economic zone management board.



The ban, which will take effect 0:00 on January 1, 2020, was announced by the provincial People's Committee and agencies following the notice by Chinese authority of the Hekou border gate (in the south of Yunnan province) as they will begin dismantling and rebuilding Nanxi River border gate control station.



Only people and tourists will be allowed to travel through the border gate.



All cargo vehicles through Lao Cai-Hekou border gate will be transferred to Kim Thanh International Border Gate No 2 to ensure normal trading, the Lao Cai economic zone management board said.



The authority also requests forces at the border gate and relevant agencies to inform border residents about the ban./.

