Participants of the dialogue pose for a group photo (Source: VNA)

Buenos Aires (VNA) – Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs Félix Plasencia has freshly chaired a Venezuela-ASEAN dialogue with the participation of diplomatic representatives of four ASEAN nations in Venezuela, namely Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.



In his remarks at the event on February 9, Plasencia lauded multifaceted cooperation between Venezuela and member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which, he said, has contributed positively to Venezuela’s economic, trade and investment development.



The minister affirmed Venezuela wants to promote its political, economic, and cultural ties with all ASEAN members, with a priority on promoting trade and investment relations via win-win cooperation mechanisms.



He pledged to create favourable conditions and preferential mechanisms for ASEAN investors given that Venezuela is opening its market for foreign capital to accelerate economic recovery.



Regarding Venezuela – Vietnam relations, the diplomat highlighted the outcomes of bilateral collaboration particularly in agriculture, culture, people-to-people exchange, and concerning projects within the vision of late President Hugo Chavez.



Plasencia hoped the two nations will further step up trade and investment ties, and concretise their cooperation projects in the near future.



For his part, Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Le Viet Duyen expressed his wish the Venezuelan Government, ministries and sectors will promote potential areas for cooperation between the two nations and create optimal conditions for Vietnamese firms wanting to operate in the Latin American country.



Duyen vowed to support the connections between Vietnamese and Venezuelan enterprises, and help them to study the two nations’ economic policies and market information serving bilateral trade and investment activities./.