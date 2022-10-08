Culture - Sports Hanoi’s most romantic street in autumn Phan Dinh Phung Street is known as one of the most romantic roads in Hanoi, with ancient dracontomelum trees along the sidewalks. The road is especially nice in the autumn, when the trees shed leaves.

Culture - Sports Project preserving French-style ancient villas in Hanoi Hanoi has a host of rich urban heritage sites, including the former French Quarter. Hoan Kiem District, in partnership with authorities from France’s Ile-de-France region, is conducting a project to conserve a French-era villa as part of efforts to conserve urban heritage.