Venezuela painting exhibition highlights Vietnamese land, culture, people
A painting exhibition featuring art pieces on Vietnam produced by Venezuelan artists was held on October 7.
A performance of traditional Vietnamese dance. (Source: baoquocte.vn)
The event was jointly held by the Venezuelan Artists' Association in collaboration with the Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela, and the Vietnam-Venezuela Friendship Association.
The exhibition saw famous Venezuelan artists displaying dozens of paintings in honour of late President Ho Chi Minh, as well as the culture, landscapes, and people of Vietnamese.
Addressing the event, Susej Vera, President of the Venezuelan Artists Association, emphasised that through the exhibition, Venezuelans have a chance to gain insights into Vietnamese culture and people.
First Secretary of the Vietnamese Embassy Ngo Van Chi said the event will contribute to further cementing the friendship between Venezuelan and Vietnamese people, particularly as the two countries look towards the 33rd anniversary of diplomatic ties and 15 years of the Vietnam-Venezuela comprehensive partnership.
For his part, Carolus Wimmer, president of the Vietnam-Venezuela Friendship Association, stressed that the artworks clearly demonstrate the deep affection that the Venezuelan people have for Vietnam, especially late President Ho Chi Minh./.