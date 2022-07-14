Venezuela seminar talks Vietnam’s reform, path to socialism
Ambassador Le Viet Duyen speaks at the seminar. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s reform and its path towards socialism was spotlighted at a seminar held on July 13 at the National Experimental University of the Armed Forces (UNEFA) of Venezuela by the Vietnamese Embassy.
Speaking at the event, Ambassador Le Viet Duyen emphasised difficulties during Vietnam’s 35-year "Doi moi" (Reform) and socialism building as the country emerged from a backward, agriculture-driven economy, with severe war consequences.
Vietnam has learnt from international experience to build a socialist-oriented market economy, he said, stressing that the country is now able to ensure food security and becomes a world leading exporter of rice and other agricultural products.
Notably, industry and services account for up to 85% of the national gross domestic product (GDP), he continued.
Vietnam is now the fourth biggest economy in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the 40th worldwide. It is expected to rank among the 20 largest economies by 2035.
The ambassador affirmed Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multlateralisation and diversification of relations, and actively and proactively integrating into the world.
Duyen expressed his hope that Venezuelan people will soon overcome all difficulties and challenges, and build a country of peace, development, happiness and prosperity.
The diplomat said he believed that the Vietnam-Venezuela friendship and comprehensive cooperation will grow further, contributing to peace, stability and development in the region and the world at large.
In his remarks, UNEFA Rector Sen. Lt. Gen. Pascualino Angiolillo noted his admiration for Vietnam’s path towards socialism, as well as its reform achievements.
UNEFA will study Vietnam’s shared lessons to include them in the curricular of its “Vietnamese nation and culture in Ho Chi Minh era” faculty, he said./.