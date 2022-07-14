Politics Greetings to France on National Day Leaders of Vietnam have offered greetings to their French counterparts on the National Day of the European country (July 14, 1789 - 2022).

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on July 14 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics VUFO presents insignia to outgoing Belgian Ambassador to Vietnam The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) on July 13 bestowed its “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia upon outgoing Belgian Ambassador to Vietnam Paul Jansen in recognition of his valuable contributions throughout his term of office in the country.

Politics PM receives newly-appointed UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on July 13 for newly-appointed UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis who came to present the UN Secretary-General's credentials, beginning her term of office in the country.