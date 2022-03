Venezuelan Ambassador to Vietnam Tatiana Pugh Moreno (L) grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) –



Speaking to Vietnam News Agency on the threshold of the



She said that while women in many countries around the world are still struggling to protect their own rights, in Vietnam the Government has worked hard to build policies to ensure gender equality, considering it as a demand and part of the human rights that need protecting and promoting. This shows that Vietnam has recognised the significance of the role of women in all areas of the political, economic and social life, she stressed. Venezuelan Ambassador to Vietnam Tatiana Pugh Moreno has lauded Vietnam's national strategy on gender equality for the 2021-2030 period, which aims to create favourable conditions and opportunities for women to engage in and benefit from all aspects of life, contributing to promoting the country’s sustainable development.Speaking to Vietnam News Agency on the threshold of the 13th National Women Congress that will take place from March 9-11, the diplomat highlighted the important role women have been playing throughout the national construction and defence of Vietnam.She said that while women in many countries around the world are still struggling to protect their own rights, in Vietnam the Government has worked hard to build policies to ensure gender equality, considering it as a demand and part of the human rights that need protecting and promoting. This shows that Vietnam has recognised the significance of the role of women in all areas of the political, economic and social life, she stressed.

Women delegates at the 13th National Party Congress. (Photo: VNA)



She underlined that the role of women and the gender quality issues was mentioned by President Ho Chi Minh right from 1930 when the Communist Party of Vietnam was founded. Throughout the struggles for national independence and liberalisation, Vietnamese women became a “long-hair” army. Today, during the country’s “Doi Moi” (Renewal) cause and economic development process, women are still affirming their role by actively engaging in and taking more and more leading positions in the political system, she noted. The ambassador held that the upcoming 13th National Women Congress has an important meaning to Vietnam, which is a chance to evaluate the achievements that they have gained in the past five years and challenges facing them in the future.She underlined that the role of women and the gender quality issues was mentioned by President Ho Chi Minh right from 1930 when the Communist Party of Vietnam was founded. Throughout the struggles for national independence and liberalisation, Vietnamese women became a “long-hair” army. Today, during the country’s “Doi Moi” (Renewal) cause and economic development process, women are still affirming their role by actively engaging in and taking more and more leading positions in the political system, she noted.

Doctors at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases show optimism during fight against COVID-19. (Photo: VNA)



The Venezuelan ambassador expressed her belief that in the future, Vietnamese women will continue to take more important positions in political, cultural and economic activities and further affirm their role in the society.



Tatiana Pugh also expressed her strong impression at the hardworking of



Despite the long distance, women in Vietnam and their sisters in Venezuela have shared many similar values, especially the confidence in solidarity, tradition, love and work. Vietnamese women always work to build their families and develop their own hobbies, and so do Venezuelan women, stated the ambassador. Women take 9.5 percent of total seats at the 13th Party Central Committee, and 30.26 percent at the National Assembly of Vietnam, she noted, adding than many women are leaders and owners of businesses and are making positive contributions to the national economic development.The Venezuelan ambassador expressed her belief that in the future, Vietnamese women will continue to take more important positions in political, cultural and economic activities and further affirm their role in the society.Tatiana Pugh also expressed her strong impression at the hardworking of Vietnamese women . They can be seen working in offices, streets, at home, and in schools, she said, adding that Vietnamese women always work hard with constructive spirit and creativity.Despite the long distance, women in Vietnam and their sisters in Venezuela have shared many similar values, especially the confidence in solidarity, tradition, love and work. Vietnamese women always work to build their families and develop their own hobbies, and so do Venezuelan women, stated the ambassador.