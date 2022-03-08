Women delegates at the 13th National Party Congress. (Photo: VNA)

The ambassador held that the upcoming 13th National Women Congress has an important meaning to Vietnam, which is a chance to evaluate the achievements that they have gained in the past five years and challenges facing them in the future.She underlined that the role of women and the gender quality issues was mentioned by President Ho Chi Minh right from 1930 when the Communist Party of Vietnam was founded. Throughout the struggles for national independence and liberalisation, Vietnamese women became a “long-hair” army. Today, during the country’s “Doi Moi” (Renewal) cause and economic development process, women are still affirming their role by actively engaging in and taking more and more leading positions in the political system, she noted.