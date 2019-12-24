St. Joseph's Cathedral is one of the most attractive destinations for Hanoians and tourists on Christmas Eve. Weeks before Christmas, the church has been lavishly decorated with colourful lights and miniature of grotto.

With sparkling Christmas decorations being displayed for sale along the sidewalks, Hang Ma street is an intimate check-in venues of people as the great Christian celebration is nearing.

Besides the above-mentioned destinations, tourists and locals may opt for Ham Long Church, pedestrian streets around Hoan Kiem lake and West Lake Water park, where dozens of fun activities are being held to celebrate the great Christian holiday./.

VNA