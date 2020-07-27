Veteran with creative mind
War may leave wounds and scars on many former soldiers but it can never take their will away. Let’s visit a veteran in Bac Ninh province to see how meaningful his post-war life has been.
Forty years ago, Pham Hong Tu was among Vietnamese soldiers assisting the Cambodian people in their fight against the genocidal Khmer Rouge regime.
The fierce fighting left him with a serious spinal injury that hinders his mobility. But he still figured out a way to add more meaning to his life - repairing household appliances.
Not only does he fix his own home appliances, he also teaches others how to do it.
Despite his old age and poor health, the veteran still has the love of friends and neighbours due to his strong will and positive attitude./.