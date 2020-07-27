Forty years ago, Pham Hong Tu was among Vietnamese soldiers assisting the Cambodian people in their fight against the genocidal Khmer Rouge regime.



The fierce fighting left him with a serious spinal injury that hinders his mobility. But he still figured out a way to add more meaning to his life - repairing household appliances.



Not only does he fix his own home appliances, he also teaches others how to do it.

Despite his old age and poor health, the veteran still has the love of friends and neighbours due to his strong will and positive attitude./.

VNA