Culture - Sports Vietnamese photographers up for prestigious award People can vote for Vietnamese photographers Nguyen Tan Tuan and Nguyen Thien for the 17th annual Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest's Readers' Choice Winner.

Culture - Sports Dak Lak Museum receives exhibits from collectors The Dak Lak Museum in the Central Highlands Province of Dak Lak held a ceremony receiving artefacts and opening an exhibition to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the victory of Buon Ma Thuot city.