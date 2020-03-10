VFF adjusts schedule of football tournaments
The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) said on March 10 that it has decided to make adjustments to the schedule of professional and non-professional football tournaments in 2020 due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 epidemic.
Accordingly, several tournaments initially scheduled to take place in March, including the National U15 Championship, the National Women's U19 Championship, and the National Futsal HDBank Championship, will be postponed until more appropriate time.
Meanwhile, the V.League 1, V.League 2, the National Cup, and the national U19 football championship, will still take place as schedule.
However, the tournaments’ organisers and host localities are required to implement strict measures to minimize the number of football supporters at matches, along with disease prevention instructions from the Health Ministry./.