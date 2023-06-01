Culture - Sports Vietnamese, Japanese football clubs cooperate in training young players Song Lam Nghe An Football Club will receive experts and coaches from Japan’s Mito HollyHock Club to improve the quality of training for its players, Truong Manh Linh, General Director and CEO of Song Lam Nghe An said on May 31.

Culture - Sports Indonesia’s Batik technique introduced in Hanoi The Indonesian Embassy in Vietnam and the Vietnam-Indonesia Friendship Association (VIFA) held an event in Hanoi on May 31 to introduce Indonesia’s traditional fabric dyeing technique called Batik.

Culture - Sports Fund-raising exhibition presents paintings by children with autism Paintings by children with autism will be presented at a fund-raising exhibition in Hanoi that will be opened to the public from June 2.